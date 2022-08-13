How to watch Saturday, August 13 NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting four games on Saturday, August 13 for out-of-market viewers. The pigskin marathon will start at 1 p.m. ET when the Chicago Bears host the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. At 4 p.m. ET it will be Indianapolis Colts traveling to the Buffalo Bills. Following that will be the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers from Acrisure Stadium. The day will close out from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will be joined in progress at 10 p.m.

It’s unlikely top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen will play, but expect second-year quarterback Justin Fields to get a couple of series for the Bears. Pittsburgh fans will also get a first look at Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Chiefs vs. Bears

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs TV: KSHB (Channel 41)

Bears TV: WFLD Fox 32 Chicago

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Chiefs +145, Bears -170

Colts vs. Bills

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET

Colts TV: WISH-TV 8

Bills TV: WIVB CBS 4

Moneyline odds: Colts -110, Bills -110

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Seahawks TV: KING 5

Steelers TV: KDKA CBS 2

Moneyline odds: Seahawks +140, Steelers -165

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. ET (joined in progress at 10 p.m. for NFL Network viewers)

Cowboys TV: CBS 11 Dallas

Broncos TV: KTVD Channel 20

Moneyline odds: Cowboys +130, Broncos -150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.