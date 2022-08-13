Chiefs running backs held in check in Week 1 NFL preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the preseason with a 19-14 road loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The running game was virtually non-existent for the visitors as each running back got a minimal number of snaps in the exhibition.

We’ll break down their performance below.

Week 1 preseason stats

Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw limited action in the contest, registering just two carries for six yards for the afternoon. Backup Isiah Pacheco had an identical stat line while free agent acquisition Ronald Jones II managed just one yard off four carries.

Analysis

The Kansas City coaching staff kept the number of reps for their tailbacks to a minimum in this game, so I wouldn’t take anything away from their low production numbers. This makes sense considering a starter like CEH has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons.

Fantasy implications

There wasn’t anything about the collective performance of the running backs to alter any fantasy projections today. Prospective fantasy managers looking to draft Edwards-Helaire will still need to monitor his health and determine if it would be wise to use a high draft pick on him.