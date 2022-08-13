Bills WR Khalil Shakir turns heads in Week 1 NFL preseason

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be one of the few teams contending for the Super Bowl, and they’ll be headlined by an explosive passing attack. One of the lesser-known figures in that potential attack could be rookie receiver Khalil Shakir, who turned heads with his efforts in Week 1 of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

Week 1 preseason stats

Shakir caught five passes for 92 yards and had some stellar grabs. He used the space around him well and ran crisp routes, something rookies might have trouble with in preseason play.

Analysis

Shakir did well for himself considering it was the preseason opener, but he’s going to have to hope for either injuries or poor performances from the players ahead of him to get meaningful time in the regular season. For now, the Bills look like they’ve landed a nice depth piece with the fifth-round selection.

Fantasy implications

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are locked in as the top two receiving options. Tight end Dawson Knox is also going to be involved. Jamison Crowder, Isaiah MacKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Shakir are all in the mix for that third receiver spot. Crowder and MacKenzie are likely to get immediate reps, with Kumerow serving as the first man up in the event of an injury. Shakir is unlikely to see time behind these guys this season barring a slew of injuries.