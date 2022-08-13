Carolina Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback in preseason opener

The Carolina Panthers announced that Baker Mayfield will get first snaps as the starter for the team’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, as he continues to make his case for the starting job heading into the regular season. Mayfield will lead the offense for the first series while Sam Darnold will follow suit for the second series.

The bulk of the remainder of the game is expected to be handed over to PJ Walker and Matt Corral.

Throughout camp, both Mayfield and Darnold have alternated reps under center with the starting offense. Saturday’s preseason opener will be just one part of the ongoing process to determine the starter for Week 1. Head coach Matt Rhule noted next week’s joint practices with the New England Patriots would also be an important evaluation.

“When we know, we know,” Rhule said. “If we knew for sure, we would say it and just move on with it. When we, we know. Every day brings new evidence. Every day brings new insights. But at the same time, they’re both competitors. If one guy has a strong day, the next guy fights back the next day. I think it’s been healthy for our team. It’s been healthy for the staff. I think it’s been done the right way. I’m pleased with where it’s at.”