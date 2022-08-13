Kenny Pickett perfect on first preseason drive, throws touchdown pass

With the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected hometown quarterback Kenny Picket from the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett was chastised all off-season for having smaller hands and joined an all-of-a-sudden crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

The rookie was reported as playing poorly in training camp and came into the game as the third quarterback on the depth chart. When his name was called in the third quarter, Pickett showed flashes of what earned him the draft spot. He marched the Steelers down the field in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and went 5/5 with a three-yard touchdown pass.