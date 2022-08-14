How to watch Sunday, August 14 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting one game on Sunday, August 14 for out-of-market viewers. For Week 1 of the preseason, fans will watch the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road as they face the Las Vegas Raiders. Kevin O’Connell will take the field for the first time as the Vikings' head coach, while Josh McDaniels leads the Raiders after their 27-11 win in the Hall of Fame game.

Vikings vs. Raiders

Kickoff Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: FOX 9

Raiders TV: KVVU-TV

Moneyline odds: Raiders -170, Vikings +145

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.