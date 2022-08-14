Vikings vs. Raiders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 9 in Minnesota and KVVU-TV Fox 5 in Las Vegas. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’rewatching checking out the Vikings roster and the Raiders roster.

The Vikings finished a disappointing 8-9 last season, not clinching a playoff spot. Star WR Justin Jefferson had a breakout season, eclipsing 1,616 yards and becoming a great down-the-field option for Minnesota. Newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell has valuable offensive firepower in Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Irv Smith.

As for the Raiders, they are fresh off a 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in last week’s Hall of Fame game. Despite a fair share of starters not playing for Las Vegas, rookie RB Zamir White turned plenty of heads in the win. He rushed for 52 yards on just 11 carries, expect him to get more reps this time around as well.

The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and on the moneyline. The Vikings are a +145 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.

Vikings vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, August 14

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: FOX 9

TEAM local broadcast: KVVU-TV FOX 5

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network, NFL app or the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a valid subscription or cable login. If you don’t have a cable login or NFL+, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.