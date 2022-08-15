 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Saints RB Alvin Kamara ‘unlikely to face discipline’ this season

New Orleans looks likely to have its top offensive piece for the 2022 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints rushes during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly unlikely to face any discipline from the NFL this season, according to Adam Schefter. Kamara was arrested in February on battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in Las Vegas, and it was widely anticipated he would receive at least a six-game suspension for his actions.

Kamara’s hearing was already delayed, and that meant any potential suspension was going to come during the season. The mysterious nature of Kamara’s situation meant it was possible he could play a few games, receive a suspension and then return to close out the regular season. According to Schefter, that now seems unlikely.

From a fantasy football perspective, it’s still important to note things can change quickly. The NFL could still put Kamara on the commissioner’s exempt list without having to navigate through the legal process, so he still might miss time. If that doesn’t happen and there’s no suspension, Kamara immediately becomes a top-10 running back with the potential to be in the top 5, especially in PPR formats.

