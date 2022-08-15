Looking at Rams RB depth chart after multiple injuries

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that both RBs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are dealing with “soft tissue” injuries. McVay didn’t have a timetable for their return and both RBs will be absent from practice until they can go at full speed. With Henderson and Akers each having a history of injury, this could put the Rams in a tough spot heading into the regular season. We’re going to take a look at the Rams RB depth and who may have to step up if both backs remain out.

Rams running back depth chart

Jake Funk, a second-year back out of Maryland, would be in line for the bulk of the carries if Henderson and Akers stay sidelined. We could see Funk get extended run with the first-team offense in their preseason matchup vs. the Houston Texans on Friday. Last season, the Rams didn’t have Henderson or Akers at times and veteran Sony Michel led the backfield in rushing on the season with 845 yards. Michel is no longer with L.A. and that could open things up for Funk, who played in 10 games in 2021.

If this Henderson/Akers situation gets grim, we could see the Rams bring in a veteran back. We’re gonna rattle off some names of free agent RBs and you stop when you’ve had enough:

Devontae Booker

Carlos Hyde

David Johnson

Latavius Murray

Alex Collins

Peyton Barber

Wayne Gallman

Okay, I think that’s enough. Those are just some veteran backs who could come in to provide some depth. None would really have much fantasy value in the long run. Rookie Kyren Williams likely ends up getting a better shot and there are other players currently on the roster who could compete for a practice squad spot, which would allow them to come up if injuries persist. Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais fit that mold.