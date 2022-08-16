How to watch Hard Knocks Detroit Lions episode 2 via live stream

Last week’s season premiere of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” was a roaring success as the nation got its first glimpse into the 2022 Detroit Lions. Episode 2 of the season will air on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and we’ll go over how you can live stream it.

Hard Knocks: Lions, episode 2 live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

Last week’s episode introduced us to the Lions and spotlighted colorful second-year head coach Dan Campbell. It also gave us two memorable moments that went viral on social media. One of them was an impassioned speech by running Jamaal Williams and the other was No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson performing “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson.

Aidan Hutchinson singing Billie Jean is the Hard Knocks content the world needs.pic.twitter.com/VRh0CLHypT — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 10, 2022

Tuesday’s episode should lead us right into the Lions’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, a game where the team fell victim to a game-winning touchdown by Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the final minutes.

Detroit is currently a longshot to win the Super Bowl with +15000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.