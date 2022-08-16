 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does Hard Knocks: Lions episode 2 start?

We go over the start time for the second episode of the HBO series on Tuesday night.

By Nick Simon

The first episode of the new season of “Hard Knocks” with the Detroit Lions was a rousing success last Tuesday and the show returns to your screens with Episode 2 tonight. The episode will begin at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 2 start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: HBO
Live stream: HBO Max

Last week’s episode introduced us to the Lions and spotlighted colorful second-year head coach Dan Campbell. It also gave us two memorable moments that went viral on social media. One of them was an impassioned speech by running Jamaal Williams and the other was No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson performing “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson.

Tuesday’s episode should lead us right into the Lions’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, a game where the team fell victim to a game-winning touchdown by Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the final minutes.

Detroit is currently a longshot to win the Super Bowl with +15000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

