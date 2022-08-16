Top storylines to follow heading into Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Lions

The Detroit Lions are the subject of this year’s Hard Knocks special on HBO and last week’s episode was a roaring success. We were treated to a inspired speech by Jamaal Williams and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson performing a rousing rendition of “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines fans might be interested in ahead of the premiere

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 2 storylines

What will be captured from the preseason opener?

Tuesday’s episode should lead us right into the Lions’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, a game where the team fell victim to a game-winning touchdown by Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the final minutes. Hard Knocks has camera crews all over the field for actual games, so it will be interesting to see which players get spotlighted and head coach Dan Campbell’s reaction to the late touchdown.

What fringe players will be highlighted this week?

An interesting dynamic of Hard Knocks is that not only does it spotlight the high-profile players, it also follows a handful of players trying to survive and make the 53-man roster. As the first roster cut date approaches, which players will be highlighted through the preseason game?

What food take will Penei Sewell have?

The big man loves him some Whataburger. Take a look.