What happened on Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Lions?

Hard Knocks means that the NFL is back, sort of. Training camp has begun, and the HBO series has another team to showcase. It’s the Detroit Lions’ turn, partially because they haven’t been on and because of head coach Dan Campbell. The head man has been quotable from Day 1 and will never change.

Hard Knocks: Lions Episode 2 recap

The episode kicked off with the classic cliché homage to the city of Detroit and the coined phrase “Detroit vs. Everybody.” There was a ton of b-roll footage of Detroit monuments to go along with a narration of everything the city embodies and represents.

This episode featured several different player profiles, and we will go through a few here,

Rodrigo

Rookie linebacker Malcolm “Rodrigo” Rodriguez has become the youngster everyone has fallen in love with. The coaching staff has pointed him out several times for popping out on film and making plays. Linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard chewed out the entire linebacking room for not performing at the same level as a rookie sixth-round pick.

Rodriguez garnered attention after being drafted as a possible candidate to earn some early playing time. So far, he has done an outstanding job during camp, making a name for himself and moving up the depth chart. There is a good chance he earns himself a starting role towards the end of the season.

The Sun God

Amon-Ra St. Brown broke onto the scene towards the end of last season as a legitimate weapon. He was upset on Draft Day about falling to the fourth round, so much so that he can name all the receivers drafted ahead of him. His father, John Brown, was a two-time winner of Mr. Universe and still trains St. Brown to this day and is in very good shape.

Amon Ra St Brown remembers the school and selection of every receiver that was drafted ahead of him | #OnePride #Hardknocks pic.twitter.com/J2dgvRGLnZ — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 17, 2022

Game Day

The Lions had their first action of the preseason. The first team offense marched down the field on their only drive and scored with a D’Andre Swift touchdown. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchison played one drive, recording one tackle and a tackle for loss. His presence was felt while on the field last week.

No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson already making plays



(via @Lions)pic.twitter.com/aQFJtBrlv1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2022

The game ended in typical Lions fashion with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown to win the game 27-23. Next week’s episode should feature footage of the team’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.