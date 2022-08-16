Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out Thursday vs. Bears

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock has tested positive and COVID-19 and has been ruled out for Thursday night’s preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears. Locked was slated to start for the Seahawks in their second game of the preseason. Instead, we should see Geno Smith start at QB. The two have been in the tightest QB competition of training camp. Lock had taken a lead on Smith this week.

This shouldn’t impact the Seahawks’ QB competition that much. It could negatively impact Lock a bit. It’s hard to take anything away from Smith having a strong showing in this preseason game vs. the Bears. Enough of a showing to convince Pete Carroll that Smith should start over Lock. Smith had filled in for Russell Wilson after he was injured in 2021. Even through that, Smith went 1-3 and was average at best.

Lock was acquired by the Seahawks in a deal with the Denver Broncos involving Wilson. Seattle also acquired TE Noah Fant in the trade. Lock appeared in six games for Denver last season but wasn’t able to beat out Teddy Bridgewater for the starting role before the season.