Full NFL Network schedule for Week 2 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting eight games in Week 2 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. The first game on NFL Network will air on Friday, August 19, and they’ll run through Sunday, August 21. Plenty of eyeballs should be on the first matchup that could be another showcase for the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield when they take on the New England Patriots.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.

Odds all come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Panthers TV: WJZY (Fox 46)

Patriots TV: WBZ-TV (CBS 4)

Moneyline odds: Patriots -140, Panthers +120

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Texans TV: ABC-13

Rams TV: ABC7

Moneyline odds: Rams -125, Texans +105

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Broncos TV: KTVD (NBC 9)

Bills TV: WIVB-TV (CBS 4)

Moneyline odds: Bills -135, Broncos +115

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Commanders TV: WRC-TV (NBC 4)

Chiefs TV: KSHB-TV (NBC 41)

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -155, Commanders +135

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Buccaneers TV: WFLA 8 (NBC)

Titans TV: WKRN News 2

Moneyline odds: Titans -140, Bucs +120

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 20 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Cowboys TV: KTVT (CBS 11)

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Moneyline odds: Chargers -145, Cowboys +125

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Eagles TV: WCAU (NBC 10)

Browns TV: News 5

Moneyline odds: Eagles -155, Browns +135

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Bengals TV: WKRC-TV (CBS-12)

Giants TV: WNBC (NBC 4)

Moneyline odds: Giants -230, Bengals +195