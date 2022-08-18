Bears vs. Seahawks: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

Preseason is the perfect time to get a look at each franchise’s young talent, and more importantly, which players are going to find their name on the roster by September. The Chicago Bears won 19-14 against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup, and the Seattle Seahawks came down to the wire in their 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Bears, Justin Fields completed four of his seven passes for 48 yards. It’s uncertain whether we’ll see more of the second-year QB, or if Chicago plans to shut him down until the regular season. Not to worry, they have enough talent on tap to appease the NFL community for the rest of their exhibition period.

The Seahawks still have a decision to make at quarterback. Drew Lock is the current favorite to win the job over Geno Smith, but they performed fairly even in their first action of the new year.

Running back Trestan Ebner will be somebody to keep an eye on over the remainder of preseason. The Baylor product capped off an impressive debut with six carries for 31 yards and one touchdown through the air. With the injury history to David Montgomery, it’s definitely something to monitor.

At this moment, the QB battle is neck-and-neck between Lock and Smith. meaning we should see that proceed to play itself out in Week 2. Rookie running back Ken Walker III might get a lot more burn, especially with veteran ball carriers DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer combining for 14 rushing attempts.

On the defensive side of the football, there was a lot to like in defensive end Poona Ford last week. He looked to fit well in Seattle’s 3-4 defense as a run stopper. Rookie edge rusher Boye Mafe is another player to watch, after pressuring Steelers QB Kenny Pickett into two sacks.

