Bears vs. Seahawks: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Bears roster and the Seahawks roster.

Chicago’s offensive starters played three series last weekend, and they all resulted in punts in a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle quarterbacks Drew Lock (11-15, 102 yards) and Geno Smith (10-15, 101 yards) put together nearly identical numbers last weekend as their competition for the starting job continues on.

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -175 on the moneyline. The Bears are a +150 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5 with -110 odds.

Bears vs. Seahawks

Date: Thursday, August 18

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.