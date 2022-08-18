NFL preseason schedule: Best games to watch in Week 2 of the preseason

The NFL is heading into the second week of the 2022 NFL preseason. This is their second out of three games for most teams to determine who will crack the regular season on the roster. Week 1 had a lot of great action with quarterback battles and depth guys gunning to earn a roster spot. However, several star players were held out, so this could be our first look at them getting game action this season.

The Baltimore Ravens expect quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews to see some action. New Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill should suit up for his preseason debut in a new uniform. There should still be at least two teams trying to determine their starting quarterback for the season, so keep an eye on those important battles as well.

Here are some of our favorite games to watch in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Be sure to check out the complete Week 2 schedule, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Date: Friday, August 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

What to watch: The Panthers have one of the more interesting quarterback battles in camp. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to vie for the opportunity to lead the Panthers this season. Mayfield started the game and finished 4-7 for 45 yards and with two carries for three yards. Darnold went 2-3 for only 16 yards but had the lone touchdown pass to Spencer Brown.

While not as talked about as quarterback battles, New England has positional battles at its other offensive positions. Rhamondre Stevenson seems to legitimately be challenging Damien Harris for the top running back spot. He balled out in preseason last year and could take the starting position with another good outing. There are also some wide receiver opportunities up for grabs as DeVante Parker, and Tyquan Thornton leads the likely receivers with other targets available.

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

What to watch: This game has a couple of things to keep an eye on. On the Las Vegas side of the ball, eyes will continue to be on how Derek Carr looks with new teammate Davante Adams as we haven’t seen them in a game yet. Also, rookie running back Zamir White continues to impress, can we continue to take carries from Josh Jacobs?

It will be interesting to see how Tua Tagovailoa looks as he debuts this season for the Dolphins. Some of his training camp footage shows a clear increase in skills, while other footage makes it seem like he won’t be with the team next year. He and Hill should be taking the field in this game for a series or two, so let’s see how they look.

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

What to watch: This is likely the closest quarterback battle as Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett are all trying to do their best to earn the starting nod. Trubisky led a touchdown drive to start the game, Rudolph dropped a beautiful over-the-shoulder pass to George Pickens (who had a little push-off help), and Pickett led the fourth-quarter comeback to get the win in Week 1. Pittsburgh has alternated reps throughout training camp for the quarterbacks making sure nobody is quite sure who the eventual starter will be.

Trevor Lawrence played in last week’s preseason game and finished 6-12 for 95 yards with a touchdown to Evan Engram in the second quarter. While not the most promising performance, it is important that he takes another step forward this week. For being a “generational talent” coming out of college, he needs a big season and to continue improving this week. Keep an eye on who he targets and if he can get on the same page this week with his new pass catchers.