When will Deshaun Watson debut for the Browns?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk broke the news on Thursday that the NFL and NFLPA have reached a settlement to bump the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson up from six games to 11 for the upcoming 2022 season. The QB will also be fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson has had 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him since 2021 and has settled all but one.

With an 11-game suspension, Watson will officially make his debut for the Browns in Week 13 on December 4 and in a weird twist of fate, it will be on the road against his former franchise in the Houston Texans. He served as the starting quarterback and face of the Texans’ franchise from 2017-2020, earning Pro Bowl honors for three straight seasons.

Disgruntled with the front office, he requested a trade following the 2020 season and prior to the avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations that came is way. The Texans elected to sit Watson for the entirety of the 2021 season and ultimately traded him to the Browns this past spring.

Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will serve as the Browns’ starter in Watson’s absence.