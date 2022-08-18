Who will start at QB for Browns while Deshaun Watson is suspended?

The NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson came to a settlement on Thursday morning. Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season and has been fined $5 million. Watson was initially suspended six games before the League appealed the decision. The QB will be eligible to return in Week 13 vs. his former team, the Houston Texans.

First let’s go over the Browns QB depth chart a bit. Cleveland has its second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, August 21. Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen and Joshua Dobbs are the three QBs on the depth chart. Brissett has the fast-track to being the starting QB while Watson is sidelined. Brissett has started 37 games in his NFL career with the Patriots, Colts and Dolphins. He has a 14-23 record with a 83.0 QB rating in 60 games.

It is worth noting both Dobbs and Rosen received playing time in Week 1 of the preseason and Brissett did not. That doesn’t mean much. Brissett should see playing time in Week 2 and could get most of the game. Dobbs played well against the Jaguars in Week 1, throwing for 108 yards and a TD on 10/13 completions. Rosen was 6/7 with 56 yards. Watson was awful against Jacksonville.