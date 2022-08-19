Saints vs. Packers: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Friday. New Orleans opened up its preseason with a 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans, while Green Bay fell short 28-21 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams held out many of their biggest stars, and it will be interesting to see who suits up for Friday night’s matchup.

Jameis Winston missed a few days with a foot injury and was held out of the first preseason game, which he likely would not have played in anyway. Andy Dalton was strong in the first game in a Saints uniform, completing all five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Ian Book saw a large workload under center, completing 15-of-22 passes for 121 yards with an interception.

Which Saints will play, expected inactives

Jameis Winston won't play in Friday's game. https://t.co/ZMXCkk4TV2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers did not play in last week’s preseason game and will not suit up for this one either. This will likely be another big opportunity for Jordan Love, who has not lived up to his first-round pick status in a limited sample size. In last week’s game, he completed 13-of-24 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was eventually replaced by Danny Etling, who completed 6-of-8 passes for 123 yards with a TD pass.

Which Packers will play, expected inactives

