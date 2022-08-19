Texans vs. Rams: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Friday in a matchup that can be seen on NFL Network at 10:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off preseason victories last week as the Texans knocked off the New Orleans Saints 17-13, while the Rams took down the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22.

Houston’s backup quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID, which forced him to miss last weekend’s matchup. Davis Mills will enter the regular season as the Texans starter in what is a massive opportunity for him a second-year pro. He completed all three pass attempts for 17 yards last week before giving way to Jeff Driskel, who completed 16-of-26 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a strong debut, rushing for 49 yards on five carries.

Which Texans will play, expected inactives:

TBD

Matthew Stafford is fully participating in training camp despite dealing with an elbow issue, so we won’t be seeing him in this matchup. Additionally, backup quarterback John Wolford will not take any snaps during the preseason, so we’ll see a lot of Bryce Perkins. He played the entire game last week and completed 10-of-17 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and did plenty of damage in the running game with 39 yards on eight carries to go along with a rushing score. Lance McCutcheon is an undrafted rookie out of Montana State and went off for 87 yards on five receptions with two touchdowns last weekend.

Which Rams will play, expected inactives:

TBD