Panthers vs. Patriots: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WRAL NBC in Carolina and WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Panthers roster and the Patriots roster.

The Pats didn’t play many of their starters on offense in their preseason opener against the New York Giants. Mac Jones stayed on the bench all game, while no rushers on the unofficial 2-deep saw any snaps either. The Panthers on the other hand have a QB battle going on and saw both Baker Mayfield (4/7 45 yards) and Sam Darnold (2/3 16 yards, TD) play in the opening half. Each should expect a little bit more reps this week as well.

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -140 on the moneyline. The Panthers are a +120 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5.

Panthers vs. Patriots

Date: Friday, August 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Panthers local broadcast: WRAL NBC

Patriots local broadcast: WBZ-TV Channel 4

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.