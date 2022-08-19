Saints vs. Packers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WVUE-FOX 8 in New Orleans and GB WGBA-TV in Green Bay. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Saints roster and the Packers roster.

The Saints held Jameis Winston out of the first preseason game after leaving practice with a minor foot injury, and third-string quarterback Ian Book saw extensive playing time against the Houston Texans. Aaron Rodgers will not play in this matchup, and the Packers will likely get another extended look at Jordan Love, who completed 13-of-24 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. The Saints are a +125 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.

Saints vs. Packers

Date: Friday, August 19

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Saints local broadcast: WVUE-FOX 8

Packers local broadcast: GB WGBA-TV

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.