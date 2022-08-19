Texans vs. Rams: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTRK ABC-13 in Houston and ABC 7 in Los Angeles. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Texans roster and the Rams roster.

The Houston Texans played their starters a bit in the opening preseason game, which resulted in a win over the Saints. Projected QB1 Davis Mills went 3-for-3 for 14 yards and no scores. Marlon Mack, the projected top ball carrier, got six yards on three carries. All the starters are projected to play a little bit more this week, though it’s not clear exactly how much. The Super Bowl champs played virtually nobody who will have a starting role when they kick off the regular season in their preseason win over the Chargers. Starters should get their feet wet this week.

The Rams are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5.

Texans vs. Rams

Date: Friday, August 19

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Texans local broadcast: KTRK ABC-13

Rams local broadcast: ABC 7

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.