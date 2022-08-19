Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 5 in Las Vegas and WFOR 4 in Miami. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Raiders roster and the Dolphins roster.

With starting quarterbacks Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa both sitting out their team’s respective preseason openers we should expect to see them and the rest of the starters for most of the first half. The Raiders won their preseason opener, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20. The Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24.

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and are a -125 favorite on the moneyline. The Dolphins are a +105 moneyline underdog, and the point total is installed at 41.

Raiders vs. Dolphins

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Raiders local broadcast: FOX 5

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.