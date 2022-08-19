How to live stream Friday’s Week 2 preseason games on NFL Network

The NFL Network will air eight games over the course of Week 2 of the preseason including two matchups on Friday, August 19. The Carolina Panthers will take on the New England Patriots on the road, followed by the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Houston Texans.

The first matchup of the night will be one to track considering it features one of the few remaining undecided quarterback battles. In last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, Baker Mayfield completed 4-of-7 passes for 45 yards, and Sam Darnold completed 2-of-3 passes for 16 yards with a touchdown pass. Mayfield opened the preseason as the starting quarterback, but an official announcement for the regular season has yet to be made.

Panthers vs. Patriots

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Panthers TV: WJZY (Fox 46)

Patriots TV: WBZ-TV (CBS 4)

Moneyline odds: Panthers -120, Patriots +100

Texans vs. Rams

Kickoff time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Texans TV: ABC-13

Rams TV: ABC7

Moneyline odds: Rams -120, Texans +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.