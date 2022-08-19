Could Mac Jones unlock Nelson Agholor as a deep threat in New England’s offense?

The New England Patriots are hoping to see a jump from quarterback Mac Jones in his second season, and unlocking receiver Nelson Agholor as a deep threat could be one way to do that.

Week 2 preseason stats

Jones finished the day 4/8 for 61 yards. He had this strike to Agholor for a 45-yard gain, which helped the receiver get up to two receptions for 52 yards at the time of this writing.

Analysis

Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per reception during the 2020 season with the Raiders, but saw that number come down to 12.8 yards per reception in 2021 with the Patriots. Jones averaged 7.3 yards per attempt but New England wants that number to be a little higher. If Agholor can get back to being to being more a deep threat, it could unlock this Patriots offense which leaned heavily on the run last season.

Fantasy implications

Jones likely remains a top waiver QB you can stream, but Agholor could become a boom-or-bust flex play during bye weeks.