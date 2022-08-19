Packers WR Romeo Doubs adds another preseason touchdown catch in Week 2 vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught another preseason touchdown pass in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on a nice goal-line fade route. Check out the play here.

It’s nice to see Doubs be able to use his size to go up and get a pass against a smaller defender. That’s a skill he’s going to need if he wants to see the field for most of this season. The rookie has been getting a lot of hype in training camp and the preseason, but his production is undeniable at the moment. We can only expect his numbers to improve once he gets a chance to play with Aaron Rodgers.

If Doubs can run with the first team regularly during the season, he becomes an intriguing fantasy option for Green Bay. Davante Adams is no longer there and that’s a lot of production to make up. The Packers likely lean more on the run but Rodgers is still going to get his numbers. That means Doubs could be a strong late-round value add in fantasy drafts.