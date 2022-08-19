Saints WR Chris Olave finds end zone in Week 2 preseason game vs. Packers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who was reportedly a handful for the Green Bay Packers defense all week during joint practices, found the end zone in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Olave was able to find a window in the defense and received a nice pass from Ian Book to complete the score.

While Olave didn’t get a chance to show off his speed on this play, having the ability to maneuver around a NFL defense is equally important. When a play breaks down, Olave needs to be able to adjust and create spaces. If he can do this successfully, he’ll be able to create additional yardage and potentially see more crucial snaps when the regular season rolls around.

From a fantasy perspective, Olave is still behind Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on the depth chart for New Orleans. Alvin Kamara is also a strong pass-catching option, so there might not be enough receptions to go around to make Olave a fantasy roster lock for the entire season.