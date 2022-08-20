Broncos vs. Bills: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Denver Broncos will head on the road for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on NFL Network. Both teams are coming off preseason victories last weekend as the Broncos topped the Dallas Cowboys 17-7, while the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.

Denver made a big splash this offseason by landing Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but he did not see the field in Week 1 of the preseason. Josh Johnson completed 16-of-23 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns, and Brett Rypien stepped in and completed 8-of-18 passes for 113 yards. He connected on some deep balls to undrafted rookie wideout Jalen Virgil, who caught three passes for 83 yards.

Which Broncos will play, expected inactives

TBD

Josh Allen does not have a whole lot to prove during this preseason, and he did not see the field last weekend. Case Keenum got the start and completed 11-of-18 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions, while Matt Barkley completed 18-of-24 passes for 224 yards with a pick. Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir had a big game with 92 yards on five receptions, and Isaiah Hodgins caught nine passes for 77 yards.

Which Bills will play, expected inactives

TBD