Lions vs. Colts: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

Over the years, more and more starters have been sitting in NFL preseason games for health reasons. So, that gives more opportunity for younger, unproven guys to win spots on the roster. In their first game, the Lions lost to the Falcons 27-23, while the Colts lost to the Bills 27-24.

It was a tough loss for the Lions as they looked like they had the game in their hands, before Desmond Ridder tossed one up to the end zone where former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt came down with the game-winning touchdown. The Lions didn't have anybody standout too much offensively, but the starters looked good.

Although the Colts lost, Sam Ehlinger played extremely well. He was 10-11 with 88 yards and two touchdowns. He is competing with Nick Foles for the backup quarterback spot. Jonathan Taylor was the only big-time starter to not play for the Colts.

Watching for what will happen with the Lions receivers. It’s seemed that’s a position they have improved a ton, but there is a tough battle for some of the last spots on the roster. Quintet Cephus looked great in camp before suffering a leg injury which has kept him out. Another player to watch is Kalif Raymond who has been turning heads at camp. With Jameson Williams out, there are some chances for receivers to get on the field early on this season.

Which Lions will play, expected inactives

TBD

Alec Pierce is the big name that people are watching at camp for the Colts. The rookie receiver is currently listed as a starter on the depth chart and will stay there if he continues to impress. At 6-foot-4, Pierce runs a 4.3 40-yard dash. He’s shown smoothness at camp and he has the ability to be a big target for Matt Ryan this season.

Which Colts will play, expected inactives