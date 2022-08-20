Commanders vs. Chiefs: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

Over the years, more and more starters have been sitting in NFL preseason games for health reasons. So, that gives more opportunity for younger, unproven guys to win spots on the roster. In their first game, the Commanders lost to the Falcons 23-21, while the Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14.

Carson Wentz looked good in his debut with the Commanders. He was 10-13 and threw for 74 yards. Rookie running back Brian Robinson impressed many as he had six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs were impressive when the starters were on the field which is no surprise. Patrick Mahomes looked near flawless as he was 6-7 with a passing touchdown. Shane Buechele will be competing for the backup quarterback job with Chad Henne and he was 12-19 with a touchdown and an interception.

Washington Commanders

The big question is what the Commanders will do with their running backs this season. Antonio Gibson has had fumble issues in the past and suffered one in their first preseason game. Head coach Ron Rivera also made it known that he wants to see Gibson run harder. Behind Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Robinson are next on the depth chart and they will likely get a healthy dose of carries this season.

The Chiefs have questions at running back as well. While Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks to be the RB1 for sure, Isiah Pacheco has been turning heads so far in camp. They also went out and signed Ronald Jones who was decent during his time with the Buccaneers. I would expect all three guys to be involved in the offense a decent amount.

