Raiders vs. Dolphins: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game?

Over the years, more and more starters have been sitting in NFL preseason games for health reasons. So, that gives more opportunity for younger, unproven guys to win spots on the roster. As the Raiders played in the Hall of Fame game, they’re 2-0 coming off a 26-20 win against the Vikings. The Dolphins won their first preseason game over the Buccaneers 26-24.

DJ Turner made a name for himself in the Raiders second preseason game as he had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham continue to battle for the QB2 role as Mullens went 7-9 with 94 yards and a touchdown. Stidham went 10-15 with 68 yards.

Skylar Thompson played the full game at quarterback for the Dolphins and went 20-28 throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown. Lynn Bowden stood out a bit as well as he caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders rumors, news for Week 2

The Raiders running back situation is odd because it seems for sure that Josh Jacob will be their RB1, but Kenyan Drake and Zamir White are battling for the RB2 role. While early on, it seemed White had a chance to compete with Josh Jacobs for carries, now he’s fighting for the backup spot.

Which Raiders will play, expected inactives

Miami Dolphins rumors, news for Week 2

How much they use Myles Gaskin will be interesting me. It seems like they may be trying to showcase him for a trade because of how deep they are at the running back position. I’m also curious to see how Thompson improves with the more live reps he takes. Heading into camp, he seemed to be on the outside looking in to make the team. After showing some promise in their first game, he could be a guy who makes the final roster.

Which Dolphins will play, expected inactives

