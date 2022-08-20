Broncos vs. Bills: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTVD My20 in Denver and WIVB 4 (CBS) in Buffalo. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Broncos roster and Bills roster.

Usually the second game of the preseason is where the starters and backups see extended time. It wouldn’t be a surprise for starting quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Josh Allen, both of whom did not play in the preseason opener, to be in the huddle for a couple of series.

Both teams won their preseason openers, the Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys, 17-7, and the Bills edged the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24.

The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Broncos are a +115 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Broncos vs. Bills

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: KTVD My20

TEAM local broadcast: WIVB 4 (CBS)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.