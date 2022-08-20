Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 2 in Detroit and FOX 59 in Indianapolis. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Lions roster and the Colts roster.

The Lions starters should be expected to play close to a half in the second game of preseason. New Colts starting quarterback Matt Ryan played a few series in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills and might play more Friday.

Both teams dropped close contests in their respective preseason openers. Detroit lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-23 and the Colts lost to the Bills, 27-24.

The Lions are a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Colts are a +115 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Lions vs. Colts

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Lions local broadcast: FOX 2

Colts local broadcast: FOX 59

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.