Commanders vs. Chiefs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC 4 in Washington D.C. and KSHB 41 in Kansas City. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Washington roster and the Chiefs roster.

Expect both starting quarterbacks, Carson Wentz for the Commanders and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs, to suit up and play at least a full quarter. Both teams lost their preseason openers. The Commanders were edged 23-21 by the Carolina Panthers and the Chiefs were beaten 19-14 by the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Commanders are a +135 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 42.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Commanders vs. Chiefs

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Commanders local broadcast: NBC 4

Chiefs local broadcast: KSHB 41

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.