Steelers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 47/FOX 30 in Jacksonville and KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Steelers roster and the Jaguars roster.

The Steelers came out of their first preseason game of 2022 with a last-second 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars fell 24-13 against the Cleveland Browns, bringing their preseason record to 0-2. The Steelers are a 4-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook and +155 underdog on the moneyline. The Jaguars are a -180 favorite. The point total is installed at 42.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Steelers vs. Jaguars

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.