Buccaneers vs. Titans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFLA 8 (NBC) in Tampa and free in the official Titans mobile app. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Buccaneers roster and the Titans roster.

The Buccaneers lost 26-24 in their first preseason game to the Miami Dolphins. The Titans will also enter this matchup with an 0-1 record after falling 23-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Brady remains absent from Buccaneers camp, which means he likely won’t suit up until Week 1 of the regular season. This should give more opportunities once again to QBs Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert, while we see should see more of rookie Malik Willis for Tennessee.

The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. The Buccaneers are a +125 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Buccaners vs. Titans

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Bucs local broadcast: WFLA (NBC)

Titans local broadcast: Titans app

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.