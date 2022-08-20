49ers vs. Vikings: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KPIX 5 (CBS) in San Francisco and FOX 9 in Minnesota. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the 49ers roster and the Vikings roster.

The 49ers are coming off a 28-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in their first appearance of the preseason. The Vikings fell 26-20 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Trey Lance should get more looks for San Francisco in Week 2, while we should continue to see Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion for Minnesota’s offense.

The Vikings are a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -215 on the moneyline. The 49ers are a +185 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41.

49ers vs. Vikings

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

49ers local broadcast: KPIX (CBS)

Vikings local broadcast: FOX

Live stream: NFL League Pass/NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.