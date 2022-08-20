Cowboys vs. Chargers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTVT 11 (CBS) in Dallas and CBS 2 in Los Angeles. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Cowboys roster and the Chargers roster.

The Cowboys fell 17-7 to the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game, while the Chargers lost 29-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. We should continue to see QBs Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci split time under center for Dallas, as they battle for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott. The Chargers will also provide more opportunities to their fourth-round selection Isaiah Spiller at running back.

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Date: Saturday, August 20

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Cowboys local broadcast: KTVT (CBS)

Chargers local broadcast: CBS

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.