How to watch Saturday’s Week 2 preseason games on NFL Network via live stream

The NFL Network will air a quadruple header of preseason matchups on Saturday, Aug. 20 with about 12 hours of live football throughout the day with the first kickoff taking place at 1:00 p.m. ET and the last getting started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The most interesting matchup on the slate could be the first one when the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos. It would be great to see Russell Wilson play in a non-Seattle Seahawks uniform for the first time, and Josh Allen is among the NFL MVP favorites, but we may not see either starter. The reserve QBs on both teams moved the ball well last weekend, and we could be in for an entertaining contest.

Below is a look at the full NFL Network slate for Saturday with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Bills

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Broncos TV: KTVD My20

Bills TV: WIVB 4 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: Bills -200, Broncos +170

Commanders vs. Chiefs

Kickoff time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Commanders TV: NBC 4

Chiefs TV: KSHB (NBC)

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -180, Commanders +155

Bucs vs. Titans

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Bucs TV: WFLA 8 (NBC)

Titans TV: WKRN News 2

Moneyline odds: Titans -145, Buccaneers +125

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Kickoff time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Cowboys TV: CBS 11

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Moneyline odds: Chargers -165, Cowboys +140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.