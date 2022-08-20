Zamir White scores early TD vs. Dolphins in preseason Week 2

Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. While we haven't gotten a taste of McDaniels in the regular season, it seems he may be bringing some Belichick tendencies to his new role in Vegas. The Raiders took on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in their third preseason game. While McDaniels never ruled out assumed starting running back Josh Jacobs, Zamir White led the charge on the ground and scored an early touchdown. White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft from the University of Georgia.

Lightning spotted in the area ⚡ @zeus1_34 gets in for the TD!



Live on FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tVuRUu89hH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 20, 2022

The Raiders played in the Hall of Fame game to kick off the preseason, so they, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will play an extra preseason game compared to other teams in the NFL. In that typical four-game format, your team’s starters will see the most action in Week 3. Through the first quarter, White led the running backs with four carries totaling six yards and the score. Kenyan Drake had one carry for six yards and a reception for a lone yard. Jacobs hasn’t been involved in the action yet.

White got his first taste of NFL game action when he and Las Vegas took on Jacksonville. He ran the ball ten times for 40 yards and had three receptions for 23 yards. Last week, White had five carries for 13 yards and two receptions for four more yards. Even if JAcobs is just getting extra rest for the season, the performance of White mixed with his usage should be a concern for the veteran.