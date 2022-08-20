Commanders RB Brian Robinson gets start over Antonio Gibson in Week 2 NFL preseason

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson received the start at running back on Saturday afternoon against the Chiefs. This is a preseason game, but presumed starter Antonio Gibson was the kick returner to start the game, so we know he is available. This could be a tactical ploy by head coach Ron Rivera to motivate Gibson, but this is not a great sign for his fantasy football hopes this season.
Gibson did come in on third down and split work with Robinson, but at best this looks like a competition for the starting job at this point. J.D. McKissic is out for this game, so the third down work would have more than likely gone to him.
Commanders RB snap count after 1 drive— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 20, 2022
Brian Robinson 4
Antonio Gibson 3