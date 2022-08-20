Commanders RB Brian Robinson gets start over Antonio Gibson in Week 2 NFL preseason

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson received the start at running back on Saturday afternoon against the Chiefs. This is a preseason game, but presumed starter Antonio Gibson was the kick returner to start the game, so we know he is available. This could be a tactical ploy by head coach Ron Rivera to motivate Gibson, but this is not a great sign for his fantasy football hopes this season.

Gibson did come in on third down and split work with Robinson, but at best this looks like a competition for the starting job at this point. J.D. McKissic is out for this game, so the third down work would have more than likely gone to him.