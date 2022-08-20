 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Allen and Gabe Davis make it look easy in Week 2 NFL preseason [video]

Gabriel Davis grabs an early TD in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Gabriel Davis hype train has been chugging along at unreal speeds this offseason and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Josh Allen quickly drove down the field against the Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason and hit Davis with a rocket for a touchdown.

Josh Allen didn’t last too long, as he only played this first drive. He was playing the Broncos second team defense, which is another reason not to leave him in, but we didn’t really need to see anything else out of this group.

