Josh Allen and Gabe Davis make it look easy in Week 2 NFL preseason [video]

The Gabriel Davis hype train has been chugging along at unreal speeds this offseason and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Josh Allen quickly drove down the field against the Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason and hit Davis with a rocket for a touchdown.

Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis are still good at football pic.twitter.com/AmNAvQjbrM — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 20, 2022

Josh Allen didn’t last too long, as he only played this first drive. He was playing the Broncos second team defense, which is another reason not to leave him in, but we didn’t really need to see anything else out of this group.