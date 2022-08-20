 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Palmer goes off early in Week 2 NFL preseason

Josh Palmer off to a hot start in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

By DKNation Staff
LA Chargers NY Giants at SoFi
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) outruns Giants cornerback Jarren Williams for a touchdown at SoFi Stadium.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers already have one of the best offenses in the league, but they could be even better this season with more help on the offensive line and second-year wide receiver Josh Palmer taking a step forward.

So far in the Chargers second preseason game, Palmer has shown up in a big way, backing up the training camp praise.

Here he is showing physicality and speed on the screen pass for am 18-yard touchdown.

And here he is showing great ability to fight with the defender to make a tough catch deep.

