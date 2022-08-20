Josh Palmer goes off early in Week 2 NFL preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers already have one of the best offenses in the league, but they could be even better this season with more help on the offensive line and second-year wide receiver Josh Palmer taking a step forward.

So far in the Chargers second preseason game, Palmer has shown up in a big way, backing up the training camp praise.

Here he is showing physicality and speed on the screen pass for am 18-yard touchdown.

Josh Palmer- L.A Chargers (Preseason 1)

pic.twitter.com/JBvp7y6ncU — NFL Touch Down Central (@NFLTouchDown22) August 21, 2022

And here he is showing great ability to fight with the defender to make a tough catch deep.