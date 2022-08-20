 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KaVontae Turpin returns two kicks for TDs in Week 2 NFL preseason [video]

KaVontae Turpin had a two returns for TDs in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. We recap his performance.

By DKNation Staff
KaVontae Turpin #2 of the Dallas Cowboys returns a kick off for a 100 yard touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, the speedster who played with the New Jersey Generals and won the MVP in the USFL, just housed his second return for a touchdown against the Chargers. The first went 98-yards on a kickoff return and the second, 86 yards on a punt return.

Sure, the Chargers are well known for their special teams woes, but Turpin is going to be a problem this year.

