KaVontae Turpin returns two kicks for TDs in Week 2 NFL preseason [video]

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, the speedster who played with the New Jersey Generals and won the MVP in the USFL, just housed his second return for a touchdown against the Chargers. The first went 98-yards on a kickoff return and the second, 86 yards on a punt return.
Sure, the Chargers are well known for their special teams woes, but Turpin is going to be a problem this year.
KaVontae Turpin x2!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 21, 2022
He did it again ♂️ pic.twitter.com/cangcEq8JD
98 YARDS TO THE HOUSE @KaVontaeTurpin— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022
: #DALvsLAC on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mnJpjKDBN0 pic.twitter.com/9IKt8SHEUr