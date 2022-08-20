Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton expected to miss eight weeks with collarbone injury

The New England Patriots are expected to miss rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton for eight weeks, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Thornton did not play in the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder issue. Ian Rapoport notes the collarbone injury is not going to cost Thornton the season.

The Patriots will now likely rely on Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor on the receiving front, with Jakobi Meyers serving as the third option. They’ve also got Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in the tight end spots and have a strong running back rotation but the key to this whole operation is second-year quarterback Mac Jones. He’s flashed his arm strength at times in the preseason, and the Patriots will need him to make all these pieces fit.

Given the depth chart, Thornton could’ve seen significant playing time if he was healthy. He’ll now have to rehab his injury and wait to make his NFL debut.