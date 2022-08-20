Was Tom Brady talking about Derek Carr on ‘The Shop’?

NFL free agency is usually crazy but any time you have arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game available, it goes to a different level. That’s what happened in 2020, when Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and entered the market. He eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the team to a Super Bowl win. In an appearance on ‘The Shop’, Brady discussed one of the stories he saw during free agency. Warning: NSFW language.

At the time, no one knew who Brady was talking about. However, teammate Rob Gronkowski may have given us the answer when he told a story at UFC 278.

Gronkowski said both he and Brady were set to join the Raiders but at the last minute there was a change in plans. That falls in line with Brady’s clip on ‘The Shop’, where he says a team was interested and then suddenly at the very end they weren’t interested. And while Derek Carr has proven to be an accurate quarterback, he’s got nothing on Brady.

Brady and Gronkowski in Las Vegas would’ve been cool to see. Darren Waller would be in the mix, as well as Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor. While Brady might not have won a Super Bowl, he certainly could’ve elevated this group of players.

In the end, everything worked for Brady and Gronkowski as they won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.