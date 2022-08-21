Eagles vs. Browns: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Eagles will head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in their Week 2 preseason game on Sunday, August 21. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Eagles are coming off a 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in their preseason opener, while the Browns kicked off their preseason campaign with a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts had himself a solid game in Week 1 against the Jets, despite losing the game in the end. He looked comfortable on the ball and showed some fantastic leadership on the field, hitting his targets with relative ease. Gardner Minshew got some time on the field as well, but couldn’t outshine Hurts on the evening. WR Jalen Reagor caught three balls for 26 yards and looked improved overall, and sat the second half with the rest of the top wideouts which could spell more playing time for him once the regular season hits.

Which Eagles will play, expected inactives

TBD

Joshua Dobbs saw the most action on the field against the Jaguars last week, completing 10 of 13 attempts for 108 yards and one touchdown, while Josh Rosen and Deshaun Watson each got some time as well. Jerome Ford led the team in receiving, catching four of his five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown, while Ford also led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 57 yards and another score.

Expect the Browns to sit the bulk of their first-choice starters this week against the Eagles, though, as head coach Kevin Stefanski already made it clear there won’t be a whole lot of regular starters when they line up against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Which Browns will play, expected inactives